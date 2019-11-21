Don Shula May Be One Of The NFL Coaches

Don Shula!! Coached the Miami Dolphins in 1972 to the "Perfect Season... led our Miami Dolphins to two Superbowls... holds the NFL record for the most head coaching wins and more. : )

Well.... Our Hall of Fame legend Don Shula is one of the 20 coaching finalists for the NFL's All-Time Team. : )

Here are the 20 coaching finalists...

DON SHULA

Bill Belichick

Paul Brown

Guy Chamberlin

Tony Dungy

Weeb Ewbank

Joe Gibbs

Sid Gillman

Bud Grant

George Halas

Curly Lambeau

Tom Landry

Marv Levy

Vince Lombardi

John Madden

Chuck Noll

Steve Owen

Bill Parcells

Fritz Pollard

Bill Walsh