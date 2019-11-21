Don Shula May Be One Of The NFL Coaches
NFL's All-Time Team
November 21, 2019
Don Shula!! Coached the Miami Dolphins in 1972 to the "Perfect Season... led our Miami Dolphins to two Superbowls... holds the NFL record for the most head coaching wins and more. : )
Well.... Our Hall of Fame legend Don Shula is one of the 20 coaching finalists for the NFL's All-Time Team. : )
Here are the 20 coaching finalists...
DON SHULA
Bill Belichick
Paul Brown
Guy Chamberlin
Tony Dungy
Weeb Ewbank
Joe Gibbs
Sid Gillman
Bud Grant
George Halas
Curly Lambeau
Tom Landry
Marv Levy
Vince Lombardi
John Madden
Chuck Noll
Steve Owen
Bill Parcells
Fritz Pollard
Bill Walsh