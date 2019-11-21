Don Shula May Be One Of The NFL Coaches

NFL's All-Time Team

November 21, 2019
Sports

Don Shula!!   Coached the Miami Dolphins in 1972 to the "Perfect Season... led our Miami Dolphins to two Superbowls... holds the NFL record for the most head coaching wins and more.   : )

Well.... Our Hall of Fame legend Don Shula is one of the 20 coaching finalists for the NFL's All-Time Team.   : )

Here are the 20 coaching finalists...

   DON SHULA

   Bill Belichick

   Paul Brown

   Guy Chamberlin

   Tony Dungy

   Weeb Ewbank

   Joe Gibbs

   Sid Gillman

   Bud Grant

   George Halas

   Curly Lambeau

   Tom Landry

   Marv Levy

   Vince Lombardi

   John Madden

   Chuck Noll

   Steve Owen

   Bill Parcells

   Fritz Pollard

   Bill Walsh

 

 

Don Shula
NFL's All Time Team