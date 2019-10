Tomorrow night Dolly Parton will be celebrating her golden anniversary as a member of the Grand Ole Opry. An all-star concert is planned on the Opry stage in Nashville with Emmylou Harris, Hank Williams Jr., Toby Keith, Dierks Bentley, Lady A, Margo Price and Chris Janson.

Not to worry tho'... it will be on NBC as a TV special on Tuesday, November 26th. So mark your calendars! : )