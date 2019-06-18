Divers Cleanup Tons of Trash From Ocean in Florida!

Here's something to be proud of...

Volunteer divers pulled 3200 lbs. of garbage off the ocean floor in Deerfield Beach. Yep... the waters around Deerfield Beach International Fishing pier are a lot cleaner. Can you believe... they got more than one and a half TONS of trash? 1,600 lbs. of lead fishing weights and 60 lbs. of fishing line.

They set a record this time. The previous world record was set by 614 divers in the Red Sea in Egypt.

