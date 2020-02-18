Disney Wedding Dresses Are On The Way!

Disney Fairy Tale Weddings collection is on the way! Yep... Allure Bridal and Disney have joined up to launch princess inspired wedding gowns. : )

There is an official Instagram account for the Disney dresses so you can get a peek. 16 different designs inspired by Disney princesses like Snow White, Belle, Jasmine, Aurora and yes... Ariel!

Some of the 16 gowns will range from $3,500 to $10,000. Allure will show the collection during New York Bridal Fashion Week and shortly after they will be available.

Click below for more information.