Disney Wedding Dresses Are On The Way!

Really Feel Like A Princess On Your Wedding Day! : )

February 18, 2020
Darlene Evans
Darlene Evans

Handout / Handout

Categories: 
Entertainment

Disney Fairy Tale Weddings collection is on the way!   Yep... Allure Bridal and Disney have joined up to launch princess inspired wedding gowns.   : )

There is an official Instagram account for the Disney dresses so you can get a peek.   16 different designs inspired by Disney princesses like Snow White, Belle, Jasmine, Aurora and yes... Ariel!

Some of the 16 gowns will range from $3,500 to $10,000.   Allure will show the collection during New York Bridal Fashion Week and shortly after they will be available.

Click below for more information.

Tags: 
Disney Weddings
Allure Disney Dresses
Disney Wedding Dresses