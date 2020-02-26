David Beckham's MLS Ready For Debut

It's finally here!! Our Inter Miami CF Major League Soccer Team's first home game is March 14th against L.A. Galaxy. : )

Co-owner and President of soccer operations for Inter Miami CF, David Beckham said...“Obviously, it is a very proud moment, just to be here now and get to see the team train for the first time.”

The teams temporary home is the former Lockhart Stadium in Fort Lauderdale. Freedom Park's launch date is in 2022.

www.intermiamicf.com

CLICK BELOW FOR MORE