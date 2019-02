Click here to hear the full interview!

In 2014, Gretchen stepped away from the road to be a full-time mom to her daughter Gracie. Well... She's back!! Live at the 2019 Seminole Tribal Fair & Pow Wow this Sunday at 3:00 pm.

Guess what? IT'S A FREE CONCERT!! YES... WE CAN SEE GRETCHEN WILSON FOR FREE!! See ya there! - Darlene Evans

Check out the video for her new single: