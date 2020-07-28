Darlene Evans Does A Lil' DIY Renovation

Have you been working on any DIY projects during quarantine?

July 28, 2020
Darlene Evans
Darlene Evans Kitchen Redo At Lake

Darlene Evans

Entertainment

So... what to do ... what to do... during this pandemic. DIY!!!  Finally got around to painting my kitchen cabinets at Lake O.  Sanded... painted... primed  the cabinets and cleaned and spray painted old hardware too.   Still have to get a new sink and faucet ... fix the counter and paint hood over stove.

Thought i'd share.  Almost done.   : )

Have you been doing any projects?  Home Makeovers?  DIY?    - Darlene Evans

   

DIY
Home Improvement
Painting
Kitchen Cabinet Redo