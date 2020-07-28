Darlene Evans Does A Lil' DIY Renovation

So... what to do ... what to do... during this pandemic. DIY!!! Finally got around to painting my kitchen cabinets at Lake O. Sanded... painted... primed the cabinets and cleaned and spray painted old hardware too. Still have to get a new sink and faucet ... fix the counter and paint hood over stove.

Thought i'd share. Almost done. : )

Have you been doing any projects? Home Makeovers? DIY? - Darlene Evans