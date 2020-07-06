COVID 19 Closes Restaurants In Miami Dade

Effective Wednesday.... Miami-Dade County is closing restaurants. Delivery and takeout services will still be available. Yep... result of the spike in COVID-19. May close the beaches again if folks are not following the safety rules.

Gimenez said this morning.....

“I am signing an emergency order that will close restaurants (except for takeout and delivery services), along with ballrooms, banquet facilities, party venues, gyms and fitness centers, and short-term rentals." “These closings, among others that will be included in the order, will be effective Wednesday, July 8, 2020. We want to ensure that our hospitals continue to have the staffing necessary to save lives.”

