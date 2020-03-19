Coronavirus Testing Sites In South Florida

If you are showing symptons of the coronavirus, here are some testing sites in South Florida.

You must make an appointment!

Cleveland Clinic Florida has a drive-through testing site across the street at their Krupa Center. Testing will be done between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday thru Friday.

Community Health of South Florida Inc. is running a drive-through testing site from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Monday-Friday, at the Doris Ison Health Center at 10300 S.W. 216 St. in south Miami-Dade.

Flamingo Road and Pines Boulevard has a screening area at the Park n' Ride.

The Florida National Guard is almost ready to open their drive thru testing at Hard Rock Stadium.

Governor Ron DeSantis is suppose to be in town today to check things out.

Click Below For More Information.