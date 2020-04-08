Coconut Creek Police Saying Happy Birthday

Lots of birthdays during this quarantine. Little disappointing for the kids who can't have a party.

Soo... look see what the Coconut Creek Police Department came up with.

Officers are driving around the city singing "Happy Birthday To You" with lights and sirens.

If you're a Coconut Creek residents... all you have to do is write an email to birthday@coconutcreek.net, and the police department will get in touch with you.

Great idea! Right? Put a little smile on those children in this crazy time. : )