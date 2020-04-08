Coconut Creek Police Saying Happy Birthday
Do You Have A Child Born In April? Check This Out. : )
April 8, 2020
Lots of birthdays during this quarantine. Little disappointing for the kids who can't have a party.
Soo... look see what the Coconut Creek Police Department came up with.
Officers are driving around the city singing "Happy Birthday To You" with lights and sirens.
If you're a Coconut Creek residents... all you have to do is write an email to birthday@coconutcreek.net, and the police department will get in touch with you.
Great idea! Right? Put a little smile on those children in this crazy time. : )