Coconut Creek Police Saying Happy Birthday

April 8, 2020
Darlene Evans
Kiss Country
News

Lots of birthdays during this quarantine.  Little disappointing for the kids who can't have a party.

Soo... look see what the Coconut Creek Police Department came up with.

Officers are driving around the city singing "Happy Birthday To You" with lights and sirens.

If you're a Coconut Creek residents... all you have to do is write an email to birthday@coconutcreek.net, and the police department will get in touch with you.   

Great idea!  Right?  Put a little smile on those children in this crazy time.  : )

Coconut Creek Police Department
WSVN
Happy Birthday