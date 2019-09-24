Chris Young Video Touches Hearts

Chris Young's new single "Drowning" is touching hearts. It was inspired by a friend of his, Adam Carnes, who was killed in a car crash. Chris opens the video holding a picture of his friend Adam, then fans share pictures of their loved ones they lost.

Drowning is the 2nd single released from his soon to be released album "Raised on Country" which was the 1st single. Word is Lauren Alaina, Kane Brown, Brad Paisley and Riley Green will be on the album. Lots still under wraps for now. So.... we wait. : )

Watch and listen to Chris Young's new single... "Drowning." Country music... songs about us. Does this one touch your heart? - Darlene Evans