Chili Cookoff artist Kane Brown performed on NBC The Voice last night. Did you see it? Wow! Love this rendition, don't you? : )

Remember... Chili Cookoff ticket price goes up in SIX more days. Info and tickets for Chili Cookoff at wkis.com .

See you there! : )

CLICK ON LINK BELOW TO SEE! : )

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kih_HceyR9U