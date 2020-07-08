Charlie Daniels Funeral And Memorial This Week

Charlie Daniels... a staunch supporter of our military died Monday of a hemorrhagic stroke. Details of his funeral service and visitation have come out. Tonight at 6:30 p.m. outside the Sellars Funeral Home in Mt. Juliet. a patriotic-themed memorial will be held for the beloved Charlie Daniels. Open to the public. Trace Adkins, Tracey Lawrence and Darryl Worley are set to perform. A military flyover and 21 guns salute is expected.

Tomorrow...Sellars Funeral Home will host an open visitation in Mt. Juliet from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Charlie's funeral will be held Friday at 11:00 a.m. at World Outreach Church in Murfreesboro. Word is Travis Tritt, Vince Gill, Gretchen Wilson and Trace Adkins will be performing.

RIP Charlie Daniels.