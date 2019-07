South Florida Ladies.... LOOKIE....

Casting for the next season of "The Bachelor" here in Fort Lauderdale, Sunday July 21 2019! Fill out the application and bring it with you or they will give you an application when you get there.

Casting will be Sunday July 21st from 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

THE RIVERSIDE HOTEL

620 E LAS OLAS ROAD

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL 33312

Here's the website too: http://www.riversidehotel.com

Good Luck! : )