Blue Angels Buzzin' Over Kiss Country Tomorrow

Look to the skies tomorrow between 1:00 p.m. and 1:25!! Our United States Navy Blue Angels will be doing a flyover for the frontline warriors of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Blue Angels even gave us their flight path! Starting from Boca at 1:00 p.m. then... Fort Lauderdale... Miami... Homestead and back up north thru parts of western Broward. Flying over hospitals to say thank you to our healthcare heroes.

