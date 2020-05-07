Blue Angels Buzzin' Over Kiss Country Tomorrow
Blue Angels Honor Frontline Warriors
May 7, 2020
Look to the skies tomorrow between 1:00 p.m. and 1:25!! Our United States Navy Blue Angels will be doing a flyover for the frontline warriors of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Blue Angels even gave us their flight path! Starting from Boca at 1:00 p.m. then... Fort Lauderdale... Miami... Homestead and back up north thru parts of western Broward. Flying over hospitals to say thank you to our healthcare heroes.
JUST LOVE THIS!! - Darlene Evans
Click below for flight path