Artists Postponing Shows For Fear Of Coronavirus

Country artists are postponing shows due to the concerns over the coronavirus. The Stagecoach Festival out in Cali has been rescheduled to October and now Dan & Shay will not be able to attend as they will be on the road in October headlining their own show.

They told fans....

"To our fans: we are bummed to announce that we will no longer be performing at Stagecoach this year due to its rescheduled date falling inside of our previously announced tour," the duo shares on social media. "We tried our best to move things around, but the logistics were simply not possible.We apologize to our fans in Southern California, and promise to make it up to you soon."

Yesterday... Zac Brown Band said they will be postponing the spring shows of "The Owl Tour". Old Dominion also made a decision to pull out of lots of their international shows due to coronavirus concerns as well.

According to the World Health Organization... the virus has infected more than 113,000 people and killed more than 4000.

How do you feel about going to concerts, etc.?