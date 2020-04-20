Are You Checking On Moms With Little Children?

Giant Hug To All Moms!

April 20, 2020
Darlene Evans
Christie
How are you doing?  For us at Kiss Country 999... it's been 29 days we have been quarantined.  As i was going thru my Instagram i noticed a post by Lori Bregman who i follow.  Lori is a doula, author, wellness and womens empowerment coach.  She has been there for the births of country stars wives and celebrities babies.

I found this to be very true.  This goes out to all the mommas who are stuck inside with their little ones.  - Darlene Evans

Sending all you mamas out there so much love and strength -------- . Be gentle with yourself, your doing the best you can with the circumstances of today. Thanks @aguspicassogroening @lifeafterbirth_la for this gem! #thestruggleisreal #mommyingainteasy #covi̇d19 #quarantine #stayhome #sahm #begentlewithyourself #whatdayisit #selfcompassion #doingmybest #daybyday #sahmlife #thistooshallpass #beherenow

A post shared by Lori Bregman ✌❤------ (@lbreggy) on

 

 

