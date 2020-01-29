Another Top Gun: Maverick Tease
Looking Forward To June 26th! How Bout You? : )
January 29, 2020
Sooo excited to see the new movie... "Top Gun: Maverick" coming out June 26th this year! Joseph Kosinski, who is the film's director gives us a lil' tease.
Maverick will be the flight instructor to a new bunch of naval aviators. Remember Goose? Well... his son Rooster plays in this film. Naturally he and Maverick will have a special bond.
Click below for pics of the newbies.
June 26th can't get here soon enough! Right? : )