Another Top Gun: Maverick Tease

Sooo excited to see the new movie... "Top Gun: Maverick" coming out June 26th this year! Joseph Kosinski, who is the film's director gives us a lil' tease.

Maverick will be the flight instructor to a new bunch of naval aviators. Remember Goose? Well... his son Rooster plays in this film. Naturally he and Maverick will have a special bond.

Click below for pics of the newbies.

June 26th can't get here soon enough! Right? : )