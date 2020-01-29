Another Top Gun: Maverick Tease

Looking Forward To June 26th! How Bout You? : )

January 29, 2020
Darlene Evans
Entertainment

Sooo excited to see the new movie... "Top Gun: Maverick" coming out June 26th this year!  Joseph Kosinski, who is the film's director gives us a lil' tease.  

Maverick will be the flight instructor to a new bunch of naval aviators.  Remember Goose?  Well... his son Rooster plays in this film.  Naturally he and Maverick will have a special bond.

Click below for pics of the newbies.

June 26th can't get here soon enough!  Right?   : )

 

Top Gun Maverick
June 26th