We're only 10 days away from the 34th Annual KISS Country Chili CookOff Powered by Ford at C.B. Smith Park. Get your tickets now here or at your local South Florida Sedano's Supermarket locations, before prices go up on January 24th.

You don't wanna miss the best Chili CookOff yet, with Brooks & Dunn, Luke Combs, LOCASH, and more!