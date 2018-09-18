Chevrolet Unveils the Remarkable ZR2 Bison

ring up for the 2019 model year, Chevrolet is adding a new ZR2 Bison trim to the Chevy Colorado. Designed for the off-road, this rugged trim was made possible by American Expedition Vehicles. First introduced at he 2017 Specialty Equipment Market Association show (SEMA) as a concept vehicle, the Chevrolet Bison is a truck made to handle off-road adventure and tough jobs.

Chevy succeeds in making their best, better.

