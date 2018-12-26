Buy 5 Sedano’s Hot Buys, Get a FREE Commemorative Chili CookOff T-Shirt!
Hey KISS Country 99.9 Fans! Sedano’s Hot Buys are back!
Look for all of the Hot Buy products listed below at your local Sedano’s Supermarket beginning December 31, 2018 - January 25, 2019.
Purchase any five (5) Hot Buy products and present your receipt at the 34th Annual Chili CookOff on Saturday, January 26th to receive a commemorative Chili CookOff T-Shirt, courtesy of Sedano’s Supermarkets:
- Blue Bell
- Breyer’s
- Bush’s Beans
- Café Bustelo
- Cottonelle Bath Tissue
- Country Crock
- Café La Llave
- Fiora
- Hellmann’s Ketchup
- Hellmann’s Mayonnaise
- I Can’t Believe It’s Not Butter
- Kellogg’s Special K
- Mazola
- Nutella
- Propane Cowboy
- Viva Paper Towel
- Xtra Detergent
*If you are unable to attend the 34th Annual Chili CookOff, mail your receipt to WKIS-FM, 194 NW 187th Street, Miami, FL 33169, Attn: Sedano’s T-Shirt, before February 26, 2019.