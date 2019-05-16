WORLD PREMIERE: Lady Antebellum Set to Release New Song "What If I Never Get Over You"

A 10 second teaser video for the forthcoming new Lady Antebellum song features a blissfully happy couple, but judging by the song title, something goes terribly wrong for them.

First look at the “What If I Never Get Over You” music video -- pic.twitter.com/xmrDRmqML8 — Lady Antebellum (@ladyantebellum) May 15, 2019

We’re just hours away from another RADIO.COM World Premiere. The superstar country trio is set to release “What If I Never Get Over You” on Friday. A longer form preview was released last week and finds Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood returning to the familiar big ballad sound found at the crescendo of their 2010 mega hit “Need You Now.”

“What if time doesn’t do what it’s supposed to do,” Kelley and Scott harmonize. “What if I never get over you?”

Check back all day Friday on RADIO.COM and on your favorite RADIO.COM country station for the premiere of “What If I Never Get Over You.” It will be the debut single from Lady Antebellum’s forthcoming seventh studio album and first since 2017’s Heart Break.

The trio are finishing up a leg of their Vegas residency before heading out on the road this summer. Check out their full schedule here.