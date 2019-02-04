Maren Morris Joins Brandi Carlile On-Stage for New Song

There were 11 combined 2019 GRAMMY nominations on-stage in Mexico on Friday. Maren Morris joined Brandi Carlile at the latter’s Girls Just Wanna Weekend. The two singers debuted a new duet called “Common.”

Judging by some social medial chatter involving the artists themselves, the melodic song will be officially released sometime this week. Watch a portion of the performance below.

Carlile had high praise for Morris after the show. She posted a picture from the performance on Instagram, writing: “I was witness to Maren’s talent and power this weekend and I’m better for it… Maren’s leading the way and I’m following. Thank you for doing this festival and throwing down the party with your shoes off and your heart on your sleeve.”

Morris and Carlile will be engaged in some friendly competition at the 61st annual GRAMMY Awards ceremony on February 10th. They’re both nominated for Record of the Year. Carlile is up for a total of six awards and Morris is right on her heels with five nominations.