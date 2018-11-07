Kenny Chesney Aims To Get Intimate On 2019 Tour

Kenny Chesney is hitting the road again in 2019, but this time he’s trying something a little different.

The country music star with major crossover appeal will be hitting some more intimate venues in smaller cities like Tallahassee, FL and Wilkes-Barre, PA - a departure from the big stadiums he’s capable of selling out. In a post on social media, Chesney also said he wants to strip things down a bit.

“I wanted to change it up,” he explained in a statement. “Last year was so intense, and amazing. No Shoes Nation took it to a whole other level, and they blew all of us away. It was the kind of energy you don’t take for granted. So when we started thinking about next year, they made me wanna come to them. Rather than the massive two-day set-up, make everyone come to a stadium away from their homes, I wanted to go to where the fans live.”

The first single from Chesney’s 17th studio album, Songs for the Saints, made it to the top 20 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart earlier this year. Listen to “Get Along” below.