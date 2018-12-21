Florida Georgia Line Drop "People Are Different"

Can’t we all just get along? That’s the message behind the brand new Florida Georgia Line song that was just released.

Related: Florida Georgia Line Share Top 5 Defining Moments of 2018

“People Are Different” is a slow, acoustic guitar-based ballad and urges listeners to: “Walk down a street and smile at a stranger / Heart on your sleeve and love thy neighbor / No matter what shape, no matter what color / Break bread instead of fighting each other.”

The song will appear on Florida Georgia Line’s fourth studio album, Can't Say I Ain't Country, which is set to be released on February 15th. That’s five days after Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley will find out if they won the GRAMMY for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for “Meant to Be” with Bebe Rexha.