Fender Study Finds 50% Of New Guitarists Are Female

Joan Jett. Lita Ford. Nancy Wilson. Bonnie Raitt. St. Vincent. Female guitarists are considered a rarity, but that’s not reality anymore.

A new study by Fender shows that women account for half of all beginning and aspiring guitar players.

"Today's players have grown up in a different cultural context and popular music landscape, and rising artists like Mura Masa, Tash Sultana, Youngr, Daniel Caesar, Grimes and Ed Sheeran are changing the way guitar is being used," said Fender CEO Andy Mooney.

It’s not just girls and women who are picking up guitars with increased frequency. African-Americans account for 19 percent of aspirational players, while Latin players make up 25 percent of beginners.

Let’s take a look at some of the best tracks by the women who have paved the way for the next generation.

JOAN JETT – I HATE MYSELF FOR LOVING YOU

LITA FORD – KISS ME DEADLY

NANCY WILSON - BARRACUDA

BONNIE RAITT – LOVE ME LIKE A MAN

ST. VINCENT – LOS ANGELES