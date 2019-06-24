Carrie Underwood's Newborn Doesn't Like Dad's Singing

Carrie Underwood is known as a pretty good singer, of course. Her husband, Mike Fisher, was a pretty good professional hockey player. Judging by a new Instagram video, maybe mom and dad should stay in their lanes.

Underwood posted a cute video of Fisher spending quality time with their newborn, Jacob. The infant is laying on a bed with a smile on his face - that is until dad starts singing. To make matters worse, Jacob finally stops crying when mom takes over. When Fisher tries again, Jacob resumes crying.

Fisher defended his abilities in the comments, saying the real reason Jacob was crying was because he was hungry. Justin Timberlake even chimed in by calling the video the greatest thing he’s seen all year.