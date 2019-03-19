Carrie Underwood Wants to Meet Deaf Girl Who Signed Her Song
How the 8 year old fan learns music differently
An 8-year-old girl who is deaf has caught the attention of a pretty big star by signing her music.
Savannah Dahan’s father posted a video online of her enthusiastically signing and dancing to “The Champion” by Carrie Underwood with Ludacris. On March 11th, Richard Dahan asked for retweets in the hopes of getting Underwood to meet his daughter, and a week later, the singer responded with this:
Savannah, you’re amazing! I’d love to meet you too! -- #CryPrettyTour360 https://t.co/9qACyZ8c8t— Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) March 18, 2019
It’s not clear if the big meet and greet has been set up yet, but Underwood’s The Cry Pretty Tour will be in the vicinity of the Dahans’ Maryland home this fall.
Savannah’s parents and two siblings are also deaf. Her father told Today that she was born with moderate to severe hearing loss and uses sign language to communicate, but she also benefits from hearing aids and can hear music through a different process.
“She first memorizes the lyrics and then learns to match the beats with those lyrics,” Richard said. “That is how she is able to follow the song.”