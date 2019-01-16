Where to Find the Best Chili in South Florida

If you’re a chili fan, you’ll be able to fill up on as much of the good stuff as you could possibly want at the KISS Country Chili CookOff Powered by Ford coming up on January 26. But the cookoff comes but once a year. So if you’re a chili fanatic you need to get your fix somewhere nearby the other 364 days of the year. Here’s where you can find killer chili in South Florida.

Skyline

Skyline chili isn’t like chili you’ll find anywhere else in the country... Unless you happen to be in Cincinnati, Ohio. The world famous Cincinnati chain has several outposts in South Florida from Ft. Lauderdale to Naples and the cheese topped chili they serve over a pile of spaghetti might sound strange, but it’s a chili experience everyone should have at least once in their lives.

WHERE: 2834 N. University Ave, Ft. Lauderdale, FL

2590 N Federal Hwy, Ft. Lauderdale, FL

710 9th St. N, Naples, FL

Arbetter’s Hot Dogs

The Westchester fixture—it’s been around since 1959—proclaims itself to have the world’s best chili dogs and we’re not here to argue with them. Their thick, smoky Texas-style, bean free chili is the only thing you need to put on your hot dog, like ever. But it’s just as good by itself in a bowl or a cup.

WHERE: 8747 SW 40th St, Miami, FL

84 Diner

The place is old school diner through and through from the vinyl covered booths to the oversized menu of sandwiches and all day breakfast. And the classic sweet and spicy red bean chili will always keep you coming back for just one more bowl.

WHERE: 11432 W State Rd. 84, Davie, FL

Vega’s Burger Bar

Vega’s chili is bean free, which means it’s loaded with meat. It’s got that perfect balance between sweet and heat making it easy to eat a few bowls in one sitting if you’re feeling particularly hungry. But if you really want to make a meal of it order the chili mac, a mix of Vega’s chili and it’s top notch mac and cheese.

WHERE: 1699 NE 123rd St, North Miami, FL

Ye Olde Falcon Pub

It’s in a mall, which makes the Falcon Pub entirely unassuming. And if you order a bowl of chili from them, it’ll look unassuming too. But that doesn’t make it any less delicious. If you’re looking for a little bit of heat in your chili bowl you’ll find it here.

WHERE: 2867 S University Dr, Davie, FL

Get your tickets now and get all the chili your heart desires at KISS Country Chili CookOff Powered by Ford on January 26th, 2019!