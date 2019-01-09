Chili Recipes Guaranteed to Win Your Next Chili CookOff

If you want a shot at some day winning the KISS Country Chili CookOff Powered by Ford, you better start practicing. To help you figure out what your award-winning recipe will be, try starting with one of these and tweaking it to make it your own. One of the best things about chili is that it’s easy to toss in your own favorite ingredients during the cook to give it your own unique spin. So, get your meat, get your spices and get to work. And in the meantime grab some tickets for KISS Country's 34th Annual Chili CookOff, so you can taste this year’s championship chili for inspiration.

Route 66 Chili

This pork shoulder chili can be as easy as you want it to be. You can change up the recipe by putting all the ingredients but the beans in a slow cooker after you sear the meat. But you’ll get the best results if you’re able to let it cook for a long time—up to 10 hours.

Slow Cooker Pulled Pork Chili with Corn Bread Dumplings

Using dried peppers instead of chili powder like this recipe does will up your chili game and leave you on top of the pack at your next chili cook off.

Slow Cooked Brisket Chili

A hybrid of Texas style chili and more traditional recipes, the slow cooked brisket here will give judges something to really chew on. And the use of chocolate gives it a fun twist.

Institute of Chili Chili

Unfortunately, The Institute of Chili does not provide graduate degrees in chili, but the Texas food truck does make some of the best chili in the country and their chile forward recipe will set you up for victory at your next cook off.

Kenji’s Best Chili Ever

This one takes some extra work, but it’s well worth it. J. Kenji Lopez-Alt has made his career knowing more about the science of what makes food taste good than anyone else. His tricks here, from using only whole spices to adding a little vodka into the mix, make this chili a clear winner.

Rocky Mountain Chili

If you can actually get elk or another game meat, your chili is sure to stand out. But even if you use beef, this is still a unique take that judges will find eye opening.

Slow Cooker White Chicken Chili

If you’re trying to present a counterpoint to all the heavy, beefy, red chilis that most people make, this slow cooker chicken version will do the trick. Just make sure to use dark meat chicken for extra juicy, flavorful bites.

Hot Rod Chili

We can say this one is a guaranteed winner because, well, it’s won before. Debbie Ashman used it to win an international chili championship. She mixes it up with a bunch of different chili powders that all meld together over the course of an hour or so.

