2019 Food & Drinks at KISS Country Chili CookOff

Hungry? Well, you came to the right place! There are SO MANY options this year!

Here’s what we’re serving up at the 34th Annual KISS Country Chili CookOff Powered by Ford! Get ready to have a mouth-watering time this Saturday, January 26th, 2019! Your menu is as follows:

Chili CookOff Classics:

Chili Bowl (Meat or Vegan options available!)

Chili Bowl with Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese Bowl

Mac & Cheese Bowl with Pulled Pork

Chili Bowl & Chips

Chili Dog

Hot Dog

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Corn Bread

Dill Pickle

Funnel Cakes

Pizza & Italian Favorites:

Authentic New York Pizza

Stromboli

Pizza Cone

Sizzlin’ Seafood Specialties:

Paella

Grilled Seafood Platter

Jambalaya

Crab Cakes

Crawfish

Fried Shrimp

Coconut Shrimp

Fried Fish

Hushpuppies

BBQ, Jerk, & Conch Corral:

BBQ Pork Sandwich

Chicken Jerk in a Cup

Chicken or Pork with Rice

Conch Fritters with Sauce

Sausage & Gourmet Chicken Kababs:

Italian or Polish Sausage Sandwich

Gourmet Chicken Kabob

*With Chili Topping available

Bangin’ Burgers:

1/2 LB Bacon Burgers

*With Chili Topping available

Greek Gyros & More:

Greek Gyro

Chicken Pita

Fresh & Healthy Choices:

Smoothies

Salad

Guacamole bowl with chips

Fried Favorites:

Jumbo Chicken Fingers & Fries

Mozzarella Sticks

Arepas

*With Chili Topping available

Steaks, Burritos & More:

Philly Steak with Chips

Burrito

Quesadilla

Taco Nachos

*With Chili Topping available

Caribbean Cousine:

Jerk Chicken

Jerk BBQ Chicken

Curry Chicken

Oxtail with Red Beans & Rice

Sweet Tooth:

Soft Serve Ice Cream

Pretzels

Frozen Lemonade

Fresh Squeeze Lemonade

Coffee

Pastries

Sedano’s Sampling Village - Enjoy free samples of:

Blue Bell Ice Cream

Cafe Bustelo

Planet Oats

Silk

Signature Bars:

BANG Energy Dance Hall, try new Keto-friendly coffee flavors

Botran Rum Signature Bar

DUKE Kentucky Bourbon Whiskey Signature Bar

Tito’s Handmade Vodka Signature Bar

Budweiser - The official beer of KISS Country Chili CookOff!

Draft Fire Truck

Craft Cocktails on Tap (Served in a Commemorative Mason Jar):

DUKE Blackberry Bourbon Wonder

Tito’s Handmade Vodka Rockin’ Lemonade

Fireball Frenzy

Botran Rum Cowboy Cooler

*Please Drink Responsibly. Must be 21+ to purchase alcohol.