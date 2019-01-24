2019 Food & Drinks at KISS Country Chili CookOff
Hungry? Well, you came to the right place! There are SO MANY options this year!
Here’s what we’re serving up at the 34th Annual KISS Country Chili CookOff Powered by Ford! Get ready to have a mouth-watering time this Saturday, January 26th, 2019! Your menu is as follows:
Chili CookOff Classics:
Chili Bowl (Meat or Vegan options available!)
Chili Bowl with Mac & Cheese
Mac & Cheese Bowl
Mac & Cheese Bowl with Pulled Pork
Chili Bowl & Chips
Chili Dog
Hot Dog
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Corn Bread
Dill Pickle
Funnel Cakes
Pizza & Italian Favorites:
Authentic New York Pizza
Stromboli
Pizza Cone
Sizzlin’ Seafood Specialties:
Paella
Grilled Seafood Platter
Jambalaya
Crab Cakes
Crawfish
Fried Shrimp
Coconut Shrimp
Fried Fish
Hushpuppies
BBQ, Jerk, & Conch Corral:
BBQ Pork Sandwich
Chicken Jerk in a Cup
Chicken or Pork with Rice
Conch Fritters with Sauce
Sausage & Gourmet Chicken Kababs:
Italian or Polish Sausage Sandwich
Gourmet Chicken Kabob
*With Chili Topping available
Bangin’ Burgers:
1/2 LB Bacon Burgers
*With Chili Topping available
Greek Gyros & More:
Greek Gyro
Chicken Pita
Fresh & Healthy Choices:
Smoothies
Salad
Guacamole bowl with chips
Fried Favorites:
Jumbo Chicken Fingers & Fries
Mozzarella Sticks
Arepas
*With Chili Topping available
Steaks, Burritos & More:
Philly Steak with Chips
Burrito
Quesadilla
Taco Nachos
*With Chili Topping available
Caribbean Cousine:
Jerk Chicken
Jerk BBQ Chicken
Curry Chicken
Oxtail with Red Beans & Rice
Sweet Tooth:
Soft Serve Ice Cream
Pretzels
Frozen Lemonade
Fresh Squeeze Lemonade
Coffee
Pastries
Sedano’s Sampling Village - Enjoy free samples of:
Blue Bell Ice Cream
Cafe Bustelo
Planet Oats
Silk
Signature Bars:
BANG Energy Dance Hall, try new Keto-friendly coffee flavors
Botran Rum Signature Bar
DUKE Kentucky Bourbon Whiskey Signature Bar
Tito’s Handmade Vodka Signature Bar
Budweiser - The official beer of KISS Country Chili CookOff!
Draft Fire Truck
Craft Cocktails on Tap (Served in a Commemorative Mason Jar):
DUKE Blackberry Bourbon Wonder
Tito’s Handmade Vodka Rockin’ Lemonade
Fireball Frenzy
Botran Rum Cowboy Cooler
*Please Drink Responsibly. Must be 21+ to purchase alcohol.