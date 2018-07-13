2018 Ram Limited Tungsten Edition – Rugged Luxury

Besides it’s obvious good looks, the Ram Limited Tungsten Edition also offers practicality, versatility, and undeniable convenience and style.

Ram has decided to change things up for the 2018 model year and we’re pretty excited about it! Big truck brands seem to be at war between who can come up with the next bigger and better pickup truck. Yet, year after year, Ram manages to surprise us and this year is no exception. The all-new 2018 Ram Limited Tungsten Edition is the perfect combination of rugged style and luxury into a premium pickup truck. Ram made the initial announcement about the package back in 2017 and the suspense is real! Available in the Ram 1500, Ram 2500, and Ram 3500 lineup, the Limited Tungsten Edition is considered by Ram to be the most luxurious truck within the their truck lineup.

