The 2018 Longhorn Ram Rodeo Edition Is Ready For The State Fair!

Yee-haw! Ram trucks always know how to surprise their fans, and this year it’s special edition after special edition.

The latest special edition from Ram is the Ram Rodeo Edition, based off of the all-new 2018 Heavy Duty Longhorn trim, for either the 2500 or 3500 model. All those southwestern themes and one-of-a-kind interior colors set this Ram heavy duty pickup truck a part.