1Day 1Thing Beach Clean Up

For Earth Day, Entercom South Florida employees and talents from Power 96, KISS 99, 102.7 The Beach, and more came out to do their 1Thing initiative. We headed to Ft.Lauderdale beach to participate in cleaning our beaches. We're so lucky to live in paradise here in South Florida, to see our beaches with trash isn't just upsetting for us, but to the sea life as well. Visit 1Thing to learn more on how you can help.