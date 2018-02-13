Text For a Chance to win tickets!!

The World’s Best Beach Volleyball players are back in town for The Beach Major Series! Thursday, March 1st is the highly anticipated Cocktails with The Champions starting at 7pm.

Spend an unforgettable evening with the Beach Volleyball Olympic and World Champions, including the top U.S. Teams at this exclusive VIP event at Fort Lauderdale Beach Park.

Enjoy an open bar, champagne service, appetizers, live music and watch two night matches on Centre Court, under the lights from our VIP area.

Only a limited amount of tickets are available! Visit beachmajorseries.com for more details.