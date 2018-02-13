Photo: Laura Farr / AdMedia / Sipa / USA Today

By Annie Reuter

Kelsea Ballerini kicked off her 2018 Unapologetically Tour last week and celebrated back-to-back sold-out dates in Birmingham, Alabama, Chattanooga, Tennessee, and Augusta. While in Georgia on Saturday (Feb. 10), she and her husband Morgan Evans enjoyed some time away from the spotlight.

The two performers and their dog, Dibs, shared a fun-filled family night in a moon bounce. In a series of photos she posted to Instagram, the newlyweds can be seen posing like it’s their wedding day — except they’re in a bounce house. Then they posed for a photo with Dibs. Ballerini captioned the images “family fun.”

Ballerini launched her tour on February 8 with a stellar performance and an impressive wardrobe. Her black dress was adorned with song titles from her sophomore album, Unapologetically.

The “Legends” singer wraps up the current leg of her tour on April 27 at the Stagecoach Festival in Indio, California.

Check out Ballerini’s playful pics here:

family fun 👩🏼🐶🧔🏻 A post shared by Kelsea Ballerini (@kelseaballerini) on Feb 12, 2018 at 10:11am PST