KISS 99.9 Welcomes Trisha Yearwood, Food Network’s Standout and bestselling author to William Sonoma located at 1691 Michigan Ave. Ste. 116 in Miami on  Saturday, February 24th from 1p-3p.   Trisha Yearwood will be signing her New Book, Trisha’s Table. This is a ticketed event. Secure a ticket by visiting Eventbrite or contacting the hosting store and purchasing a ticket. Proof of purchase required. Returns prohibited.

 

Darlene will have your chance to win your copy each weekday Monday, February 19th – Friday, February 23rd at 11:20am.

 

BUY YOUR TICKETS HERE

