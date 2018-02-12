KISS 99.9 Welcomes Trisha Yearwood, Food Network’s Standout and bestselling author to William Sonoma located at 1691 Michigan Ave. Ste. 116 in Miami on Saturday, February 24th from 1p-3p. Trisha Yearwood will be signing her New Book, Trisha’s Table. This is a ticketed event. Secure a ticket by visiting Eventbrite or contacting the hosting store and purchasing a ticket. Proof of purchase required. Returns prohibited.

Darlene will have your chance to win your copy each weekday Monday, February 19th – Friday, February 23rd at 11:20am.

BUY YOUR TICKETS HERE