Universal Orlando’s Mardi Gras, every night from February 3 through April 7 at Universal Studios Florida™. Enjoy nightly parades with outrageous street performers, colorful costumes and countless beads flying through the air. There are authentic New Orleans bands each night and mouthwatering Cajun food available for purchase. Plus, on select nights you can catch some of the biggest names in music live in concert. Best of all, the festivities are included with your theme park admission or Annual Pass. It’s unforgettable springtime fun for everyone.

MARDI GRAS CONCERT LINEUP:

02/03 – Sean Paul

02/10 – Beach Boys

02/17 – Kelsea Ballerini

02/18 – Andy Grammer

02/24 – Macklemore

03/03 – 311

03/04 – Phillip Phillips

03/10 – Jason Derulo

03/11 – Fitz and the Tantrums

03/17 – Foreigner

03/18 – Fifth Harmony

03/24 – Jessie J

03/25 – Bush

Event occurs rain or shine. No rain checks, refunds, or returns. Prices, dates, times, attractions, and entertainment subject to availability and may change without notice. Other restrictions may apply.

