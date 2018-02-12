It’s Florida’s Biggest Party
Universal Orlando’s Mardi Gras, every night from February 3 through April 7 at Universal Studios Florida™. Enjoy nightly parades with outrageous street performers, colorful costumes and countless beads flying through the air. There are authentic New Orleans bands each night and mouthwatering Cajun food available for purchase. Plus, on select nights you can catch some of the biggest names in music live in concert. Best of all, the festivities are included with your theme park admission or Annual Pass. It’s unforgettable springtime fun for everyone.
MARDI GRAS CONCERT LINEUP:
02/03 – Sean Paul
02/10 – Beach Boys
02/17 – Kelsea Ballerini
02/18 – Andy Grammer
02/24 – Macklemore
03/03 – 311
03/04 – Phillip Phillips
03/10 – Jason Derulo
03/11 – Fitz and the Tantrums
03/17 – Foreigner
03/18 – Fifth Harmony
03/24 – Jessie J
03/25 – Bush
Listen to KISS 99.9 all week be caller 9 to win the Grand Prize including (1) night hotel accommodations for up to four people and (4) 2-Park Universal Orlando Preferred Annual Passes valid for admission to Universal Studios &Universal’s Islands of Adventure theme parks.
Click Here for more information and to purchase tickets.
CLICK HERE TO ENTER THE CONTEST ONLINE
