Calling all Florida Panthers fans!

KISS 99.9 wants to send you to a Panthers game for free!

Just enter our text to win ticket giveaway for a chance to win free tickets to the game on Saturday Feb 24, 2018.

To participate, listen for the cue to text on the 10’s and text the keyword to 96750 for your chance to win.

CLICK HERE TO ENTER THE CONTEST ONLINE