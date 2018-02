KISS 99-9 PRESENTS COUNTRY DOUBLE HEADER!

WE WANT TO SEND YOU TO ARIZONA FOR 2 BIG COUNTRY SHOWS!

DUSTIN LYNCH AND OLD DOMINION

LISTEN EVERYDAY THIS WEEK AT 11:10, 3:10, 5:10, AND 7:10 TO TEXT THE KEYWORDS. YOU’LL BE IN TO SCOTTSDALE ARIZONA WHERE YOU’LL STAY AT THE TALKING STICK RESORT, SEE DUSTIN LYNCH MARCH 2ND AND OLD DOMINION MARCH 3RD! YOU’LL ALSO TAKE IN A SPRING TRAINING BASEBALL GAME BETWEEN MILWAUKEE AND COLORADO!

Good Luck!