By Annie Reuter

Kenny Chesney will be spending the majority of his time performing in amphitheaters this year as part of his Trip Around the Sun tour. The country singer just announced 21 additional dates that will be woven into his recently announced 2018 outing.

“Nothing’s like the energy of a stadium show,” Chesney said in a statement. “But there’s also something about the amphitheaters, where the people are all so close. It’s like being with your friends somewhere back home, singing songs and hanging out, and having the best party of the year. For us, it feels like the people are so right there, and the songs are driving the night. It’s an experience we know No Shoes Nation loves and misses when we don’t do it, so this year, we’re going to make sure there are plenty of opportunities to see us under the pavilion or out on the lawn.”

Chesney’s tour kicks off on April 21 at Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium and will run through August 21 ending in Foxborough, Massachusetts at Gillette Stadium. Old Dominion will serve as direct support throughout Chesney’s amphitheater shows.

Kenny Chesney’s Trip Around the Sun Tour Dates:

3/16 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Joint

3/17 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Joint

4/21 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium

4/28 – Milwaukee, WI @ Miller Park

5/5 – Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium

5/10 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Farm Bureau Live at Virginia Beach

5/11 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

5/12 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

5/16 – Del Valle, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater

5/17 – The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

5/19 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium

5/24 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre

5/26 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium

5/31 – Noblesville, IN @ The Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

6/2 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Field

6/6 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

6/7 – Syracuse, NY @ Lakeview Amphitheater

6/9 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field

6/15 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

6/16 – Columbus, OH @ MAPFRE Stadium

6/20 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

6/21 – Chula Vista, CA @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

6/23 – Phoenix, AR @ Chase Field

6/28 – West Valley City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

6/30 – Denver, CO @ Sports Authority Field at Mile High

7/3 – Stateline, NV @ Harveys Lake Tahoe Casino

7/5 – Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center

7/7 – Seattle, WA @ CenturyLink Field

7/12 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion

7/14 – Kansas City, MS @ Arrowhead Stadium

7/19 – Southaven, MS @ BankPlus Amphitheater

7/21 – St. Louis, MO @ Busch Stadium

7/26 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

7/28 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

8/2 – Toronto, Ontario, Canada @ Molson Canadian Amphitheatre

8/4 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field

8/11 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium

8/16 – Bangor, ME @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion

8/18 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

8/22 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

8/24 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium

8/25 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette, Stadium