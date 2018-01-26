Improvements across the entire auto industry have given rise to advanced engineering, and nowhere else in the industry is that more apparent than the nation’s best-selling trucks. Ram recently redesigned the Ram 1500 and it’s an impressive new truck. The new 2019 Ram 1500 has been retooled and the new model has a gorgeous exterior and interior and a number of new features that make it more fuel efficient and practical.

The Ram 1500 light-duty pickup truck still remains the best-selling vehicle for the company and third overall among all vehicle sales in the U.S. But to place the Ram 1500 ahead of the competition, Ram had to adjust their best-seller and succeeded with the new redesign of the 2019 Ram 1500.

