Photo: Scott Kirkland / Sipa / USA Today

By Hayden Wright

The 60th GRAMMY Awards telecast is only days away but the lineup continues to grow. Emmylou Harris (a 13-time GRAMMY winner and 2018 Lifetime Achievement Award recipient) will perform with Chris Stapleton (two-time GRAMMY winner, nominated for three awards this year). The country duet will most likely mine Harris’ deep catalog of country classics.

Sting (a 16-time GRAMMY winner) has also been added to the lineup at Sunday’s show, for an unspecified performance.

Vocalist Zuleyka Rivera has been announced as an addition to Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s anticipated performance of “Despacito.” Finally, Jon Batiste (bandleader on Stephen Colbert’s Late Show) will appear with Gary Clark Jr. for a Recording Academy tribute to Chuck Berry and Fats Domino.

These performers join Cardi B, Alessia Cara, Childish Gambino, Miley Cyrus, DJ Khaled, Elton John, Khalid, Kesha, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, P!nk, Rihanna, Sam Smith, U2 and a host of other music icons who are scheduled to perform.

The 2018 GRAMMY Awards will broadcast live from New York City’s Madison Square Garden at 7:30 PM ET on CBS Sunday, January 28.