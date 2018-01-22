Photo: Tonya Wise / Sipa / USA Today

The 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards are approaching, and we’re gearing up for Music’s Biggest Night by looking back on some of the biggest moments in the history of the GRAMMY Awards.

Over the years, there have been some incredible moments for the genre of country music on the GRAMMY stage. So we have picked three of our favorite unforgettable moments from the GRAMMY Awards below. Relive the magic by watching these clips:

3. Carrie Underwood Wins Best New Artist Award – 2007

Carrie Underwood entered the country music world back in 2005 when she won season 4 of American Idol. Underwood released her latest album, Storyteller, in 2015 and embarked on a tour traveling all over the country. Watch below as Carrie Underwood accepts the GRAMMY for Best New Artist in 2007.

2. Little Big Town Wins Best Country Song for “Girl Crush” – 2016

One of the most successful groups in country music, Little Big Town, consists of Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Jimi Westbrook, and Phillip Sweet. Their second single, “Girl Crush,” off of their sixth studio album, Pain Killer, was one of the most historic and controversial songs in the genre. In 2015, Little Big Town won the GRAMMY for Best Country Duo/Group Performance.

1. Keith Urban & Faith Hill’s Collaboration – 2006

Personally, I think every Keith Urban performance is an unforgettable one. Urban took the GRAMMY stage back in 2006 with Faith Hill to perform “You’ll Think Of Me” and “The Lucky One.” The two country icons continue to give us some of the greatest hits today.

The 2018 GRAMMY Awards will broadcast live from New York City’s Madison Square Garden at 7:30 PM ET on CBS Sunday, January 28.