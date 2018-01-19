Photo: May Hosiery

By Vicki Pepper

Thomas Rhett is one of the hottest artists on the country music scene right now, but if he could go back in time, what advice would he give to his younger self?

“I would just tell myself not to worry as much,” the “Marry Me” singer revealed via a press release. “It’s so easy as an artist to just think that every little moment is going to be your downfall, whether you cut the wrong song, or a song didn’t go top 10.”

“Obviously those things can affect your career, but I think I would go back and tell myself like, ‘Dude, just chill out and enjoy yourself rather than just always worrying about what’s to come.’ You know, really trying to sit there and enjoy the good things when they happen.”