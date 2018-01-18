Photo: Tonya Wise / Sipa / USA Today

By Anthony Donatelli

Miranda Lambert is getting ready to embark on her 2018 Livin’ Like Hippies Tour, but ran into a bit of trouble after a snowstorm hit her home in Nashville.

“Hello, this is me,” Lambert said in an Instagram video. “Literally pulling my luggage to my bus in my little red wagon because I’m trapped on my hill and I’m leaving for tour in 4 hours. It’s the most cliche, ridiculous thing that’s ever happened to me.”

