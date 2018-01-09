By Annie Reuter
Sugarland have revealed the dates and venues to their previously announced 2018 Still The Same Tour.
The 48-city tour kicks off on May 4 in Durant, Oklahoma and runs through September 8 in Newark, New Jersey. The group will also make stops in Los Angeles, Las Vegas and Nashville, among other cities.
Tickets for the tour go on sale on January 12 at 10 a.m. local time. The first leg will feature opening acts Brandy Clark and Clare Bowen, while Frankie Ballard and Lindsay Ell will accompany the duo during the second half.
“We are thrilled to head back out on the road together as this has been a long time coming for the both of us!” Sugarland’s Jennifer Nettles said in a press release. “And to have Brandy, Clare, Frankie and Lindsay join us will make our return really special.”
Meanwhile, bandmate Kristian Bush couldn’t be more excited to hit the road and visit with Sugarland fans.
“Can’t wait to get back out there and share our new music with the best fans on earth!” Bush continued. “It will be great to hear everyone singing the old favorites along with us all summer.”
Sugarland’s Still the Same 2018 Tour Dates:
May 4 — Durant, OK @ Choctaw Grand Theatre
May 25 — Augusta, GA @ James Brown Arena
May 26 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
May 27 — Daytona Beach, FL @ Country 500 Festival
May 31 — Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River Arena
June 1 — Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
June 2 — Del Mar, CA @ San Diego County Fair
June 7 — Kent, WA @ accesso ShoWare Center
June 8 — Spokane WA @ Spokane Arena
June 9 — Portland, OR @ MODA Center
June 12 — Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl
June 14 — Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
June 15 — Bakersfield, CA @ Rabobank Arena
June 16 — Las Vegas, NV @ Mandalay Bay
June 21 — Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
June 22 — Rapid City, SD @ Rushmore Plaza Civic Center
June 23 — Bismarck, ND @ Bismarck Event Center
June 28 — Omaha, NE @ CenturyLink Center Omaha
June 29 — Moline, IL @ TaxSlayer Center
June 30 — St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena
July 6 — Niagara Fall, ONT @ Fallsview Casino
July 7 — Niagara Falls, ONT @ Fallsview Casino
July 8 — Verona, NY @ Turning Stone Resort
July 12 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
July 13 — Youngstown, OH @ Covelli Centre
July 14 — Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
July 19 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
July 20 — Grand Prairie, TX @ Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie
July 21 — Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre
July 26 — Pensacola, FL @ Pensacola Bay Center
July 27 — Huntsville, AL @ Von Braun Center
July 28 — Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum Center
Aug. 2 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
Aug. 3 — Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena
Aug. 4 — Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Aug. 9 — Toledo, OH @ Huntington Center
Aug. 10 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
Aug. 11 — Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center
Aug. 16 — Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
Aug. 17 — Des Moines, IA @ Iowa State Fair
Aug. 18 — Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena
Aug. 23 — Chicago, IL @ Ravinia Festival
Aug. 24 — St. Paul, MN @ Minnesota State Fair
Aug. 25 — Grand Island, NE @ Nebraska State Fair
Aug. 30 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
Aug. 31 — Allentown, PA @ Allentown Fair
Sept. 1 — Gilford, NH @ Bank of NH Pavillion
Sept. 7 — Worcester, MA @ DCU Center
Sept. 8 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center