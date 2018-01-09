Photo: Scott Kirkland / PictureGroup / Sipa / USA Today

By Annie Reuter

Blake Shelton kicked off 2018 with a spirited two-song performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday evening (January 8). The country star played two tracks off his latest release, Texoma Shore, which showcased both his sensitive and funny sides.

One of the more poignant songs on his new album is a song called “I Lived It,” which he performed Monday evening. The final track on the LP, the song paints the picture of a man looking back fondly on his youth. “That’s just the kind of life that made me who I am,” Shelton sings on the ballad.

Backed by his full band for the powerful performance, Shelton stood at the front of the stage with his acoustic guitar as a crowd of fans looked on while he sang the sweet ballad.

Shelton also sang his most recent No. 1 single “I’ll Name the Dogs.” The feel-good track had him smiling as he sang about the decision to settle down.

“You plant the flowers, I’ll plant the kisses / Baby, let’s get right down to business / I’ll hang the pictures, you hang the stars / You pick the paint, I’ll pick a guitar / Sing you a song out there with the crickets and the frogs / You name the babies and I’ll name the dogs,” he sings to an audience screaming along.

Check out both performances below.