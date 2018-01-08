Sponsored By Bush's Beans
Join KISS 99.9 this Friday, January 12 from 6-8pm for the Annual Bush’s Beans Chili Throwdown at Sedano’s Supermarkets at 18600 NW 87th Ave in Miami, off I-75 and Miami Gardens Drive!

The culinary battle royale will pit KISS 99.9 morning show personalities Fish, U-Turn and TC against each other to see who can make the best chili with Bush’s Beans as the key ingredient.

A panel of 3 judges picked from the audience will determine the winner, and each judge will receive a pair of Chili Cook-Off tickets for their efforts.  We’ll also be giving away a pair of Chili Cook-Off tickets every half-hour during the event!

