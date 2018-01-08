Filed Under:Tim Mcgraw
Photo: Ron Elkman / USA Today

By Anthony Donatelli

It’s no secret that Tim McGraw loves sports.

His beloved Tennessee Titans defeated the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday (Jan. 6) and McGraw celebrated with a short video of himself in an odd, yet humorous ensemble.

The 50-year old McGraw donned red sweatpants, a gray T-shirt and black-and-white striped sandals. He’s also seen wearing a football helmet, with a football in his right hand and an acoustic guitar in the other.

Enjoy McGraw’s celebration below.

C’mon @titans!!! We got Music city covered!!!!!! 📷: Maggie

A post shared by Tim McGraw (@thetimmcgraw) on

